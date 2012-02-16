UPDATE 1-Anadarko drills successful Gulf of Mexico well

Feb 16 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Thursday it had drilled a successful appraisal well near its Heidelberg discovery in the Gulf of Mexico, supporting its model for a reservoir it believes contains 200 million barrels of oil.

"We've been looking forward to drilling an appraisal to our Heidelberg discovery for some time, and we could not be more pleased with the results," Bob Daniels, Anadarko's senior vice president for worldwide exploration, said in a statement.

The well is 31,030 feet (9,458 meters) deep in about 5,000 feet of water, and follows the initial discovery well drilled in 2009. The new well encountered 250 net feet of oil pay -- a measure of the reservoir's thickness -- and the discovery well hit 200 net feet.

Anadarko operates the block with a 44.25 percent interest, Apache Corp and Eni each have 12.5 percent, Statoil 12 percent, while Exxon Mobil Corp and and Cobalt International Energy each have 9.375 percent.