UPDATE 1-Anadarko Petroleum to sell U.S. Gulf oilfield stake for $860 mln

March 5 Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum
Corp said it would sell a 12.75 percent interest in a
deepwater oil project in the Gulf of Mexico for $860 million to
ensure funding until production starts in mid-2016.
Anadarko will continue to operate the Heidelberg development
project with a 31.5 percent interest after the stake sale to an
undisclosed party.
Exxon Mobil Corp, Apache Corp, Eni SpA
and Statoil ASA own the remaining stake in the
oilfield, about 140 miles offshore Louisiana. It is estimated to
hold up to 400 million barrels of recoverable resources.
"Transaction makes sense to us as it provides a solid
valuation for the market, sells down a portion of a long-life
project in a tax efficient manner (tax-free), and covers the
company's capital commitment," Wells Fargo analyst David Tameron
wrote in a note to clients.
Anadarko and an Indian billionaire have launched the auction
of a 20 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field that could fetch
$4.5 billion, Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday, citing
sources familiar with the matter.
Oil and gas production in 2013 might come in at the low end
of forecasts, reflecting an oversupplied natural gas liquids
market and weather disruptions, the company said last month.
Anadarko struck a similar deal last year, when a third-party
partner agreed to fund $556 million of development costs to earn
a 7.2 percent working interest in its Lucius development in the
Gulf of Mexico.
Shares of the company rose 3 percent to $83.03 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.