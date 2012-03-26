版本:
Anadarko busy again in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS, March 26 Anadarko Petroleum Corp plans to drill six to eight exploration and appraisal wells in the Gulf of Mexico this year, a plan that marks a full recovery from disruption stemming from the government's 2010 drilling moratorium.

"We're at the place we were pre-moratorium levels," Jim Hackett, Anadarko's chief executive officer told the Howard Weil energy conference. "We still have a very strong competitive position here."

The U.S. government imposed a six-month drilling moratorium in the Gulf of Mexico following BP Plc's Macondo oil spill disaster. New regulations slowed the permitting process to a crawl, but now drilling activity is rebounding.

Planned activity in the Gulf in 2012 includes two wells at Anadarko's Lucius prospect and one at its Spartacus field.

