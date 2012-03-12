版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 13日 星期二

Anadarko has first oil at Gulf of Mexico project

HOUSTON, March 12 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Monday it has achieved first oil at its Caesar/Tonga development in the Gulf of Mexico

Caesar/Tonga will eventually produce 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from three subsea wells. A fourth development well will be drilled later this year,

Anadarko is due to update investors on Tuesday at its analyst meeting.

