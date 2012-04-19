UPDATE 1-Anadarko says Ohio's Utica well results 'encouraging'

April 19 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Thursday results from its first wells in Ohio's Utica shale were "encouraging," with one well producing 9,500 barrels of light-gravity crude oil in its first 20 days.

Oil and gas producers have raced to pick up properties in the Utica shale, a field that was only recently discovered and its believed to hold large amounts of oil and natural gas.

Anadarko said two other wells produced a combined 20,000 barrels of light-gravity crude and 37 million cubic feet of liquids-rich natural gas in just under two months, the company said.

"Though it is very early in our exploration program, the strong initial results are encouraging," said Bob Daniels, Anadarko's head of exploration.

The company owns rights to 390,000 acres in the Utica shale, and has two other wells under development.

Like the Marcellus shale in neighboring Pennsylvania and West Virginia, energy companies use hydraulic fracturing to crack the rock and pull out the oil and gas.

That "fracking" has raised concerns that disposal of waste water from the wells triggered a spate of earthquakes in eastern Ohio.