UPDATE 1-Anadarko sees more gas potential in Rovuma Basin

Oct 5 U.S. oil and gas firm Anadarko Petroleum
Corp said the resource potential in the Offshore Area 1
of Mozambique's Rovuma Basin had increased.
The appraisal of its most recent exploration well at the
Camarão prospect encountered about 240 net feet (73 meters) of
natural gas in an excellent-quality reservoir, the company said.
Anadarko is the operator of the 2.6-million-acre Offshore
Area 1 with a 36.5 percent working interest.
Co-owners in the area include Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area 1
Ltd, BPRL Ventures Mozambique BV, Videocon Mozambique Rovuma 1
Ltd and Cove Energy Mozambique Rovuma Offshore Ltd.
