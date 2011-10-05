UPDATE 1-Anadarko sees more gas potential in Rovuma Basin

* Says well at Camarão prospect encounters about 240 net feet of natural gas (Adds detail)

Oct 5 U.S. oil and gas firm Anadarko Petroleum Corp said the resource potential in the Offshore Area 1 of Mozambique's Rovuma Basin had increased.

The appraisal of its most recent exploration well at the Camarão prospect encountered about 240 net feet (73 meters) of natural gas in an excellent-quality reservoir, the company said.

Anadarko is the operator of the 2.6-million-acre Offshore Area 1 with a 36.5 percent working interest.

Co-owners in the area include Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area 1 Ltd, BPRL Ventures Mozambique BV, Videocon Mozambique Rovuma 1 Ltd and Cove Energy Mozambique Rovuma Offshore Ltd.

