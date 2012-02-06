UPDATE 1-Anadarko profit beats, output at top of guided range

Feb 6 Anadarko Petroleum Corp, the
largest U.S. independent oil and gas company by market value, on
Monday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and
solid 2011 production, and its shares rose 2 percent.
Excluding one-time items, Anadarko had a profit of 85 cents
a share. On average, Wall Street analysts had expected 62 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Including the one-time items, the company reported a
fourth-quarter loss of $358 million, or 72 cents per share,
compared with a net profit of $111 million, or 22 cents per
share, a year earlier. Revenue grew by 43 percent to $3.84
billion.
Total sales of oil and gas came to 248 million barrels of
oil equivalent in 2011, driven by a 10 percent year-over-year
increase in liquids output. The total was at the top end of the
company's expected range of production.
Shares of Anadarko rose 2 percent to $84.87 in after-hours
trading.