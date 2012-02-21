UPDATE 1-Anadarko well strikes oil offshore Sierra Leone

Feb 21 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
said one of its deepwater exploration wells located offshore
Sierra Leone has encountered 98 net feet of hydrocarbons, as the
U.S. oil firm continues to find oil and gas in African waters.
The Jupiter-1 well was drilled to a total depth of about
21,212 feet in water depths of about 7,215 feet in the Sierra
Leone/Liberia Basin, Anadarko said.
"The Jupiter-1 well is a successful test that has been
preserved for possible re-entry, as the area will likely require
additional evaluation," Bob Daniels, Senior Vice President,
Worldwide Exploration, said in a statement.
Anadarko operates the block with a 55 percent working
interest. Co-owners in the block include Repsol Exploracion
Sierra Leone S.L and Tullow Sierra Leone B.V.
Also, Anadarko said its latest appraisal well offshore
Mozambique, Lagosta-3, has encountered about 577 total net feet
of natural gas.
The company said Lagosta-3 was drilled to a total depth of
about 13,715 feet in water depths of about 4,606 feet.
In November, Anadarko said its major gas finds offshore
Mozambique were around twice as large as it thought, adding
support to hopes that East Africa will become another major gas
production centre.