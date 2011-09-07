UPDATE 1-Anadarko set to start Ivory Coast drilling

* Set to drill at Kosrou this year, Paon next year

* Sees ruling on Algerian tax dispute in December

* Shares rise 2.8 percent

NEW YORK, Sept 7 Anadarko Petroleum (APC.N) expects to begin exploration in the waters of the Ivory Coast later this year after political unrest there forced the U.S. company to shut its operations in February, Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett said on Wednesday.

Anadarko has secured rigs to drill at the Kosrou prospect this year, Hackett told a Barclays Securities' investor conference, and it expects to explore the Paon prospect there next year.

Hackett also said Anadarko expected a decision in December in the arbitration case it brought against Algeria for the north African country's "exceptional profits tax."

A favorable ruling for Anadarko would be worth about $2 billion to the company, he said, plus potentially another $2 billion in the future.

Shares of Anadarko rose 2.8 percent to $72.39 in early trading. (Reporting by Matt Daily; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)