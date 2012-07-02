Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
July 2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it entered into a $556 million joint venture with an undisclosed party to develop its deepwater Gulf of Mexico Lucius oil and gas project.
The unnamed buyer, who will get a 7.2 percent working interest in the field, will spend $556 million to fund the project through first production. Production is expected to start in the second half of 2014, Anadarko said.
The company will continue as operator of the project with a 27.8 percent working interest.
Anadarko's other partners in the project include Plains Exploration and Production, Exxon Mobil, Apache Corp and Eni.
The Lucius development is located about 230 miles offshore the Gulf of Mexico in 7,200 feet of water.
Anadarko is developing the field using a truss spar floating production facility that is currently under construction.
The spar is being built with the capacity to produce more than 80,000 barrels of oil per day and 450 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes.