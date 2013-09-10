Anadarko expects to sign Mozambique gas supply agreements this year

| TOKYO, Sept 10
TOKYO, Sept 10 Anadarko is talking to
buyers about supplies of gas from its planned project off the
coast of Mozambique, where some of the world's biggest reserves
lie untapped amid rising demand in Asia for the liquefied form
of the fuel.
Mozambique is emerging as a key prospect for the export of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) because of the size of discoveries
there, its location en route to Asia, and its appeal to buyers
trying to diversify away from big suppliers Qatar and Australia.
"We believe we will be announcing heads of agreements
through the course of this year and next," Anadarko CEO Al
Walker told an LNG conference in Tokyo on Tuesday, referring to
initial supply contracts.
The company is on target to ship the first cargo from
Mozambique in 2018 and has completed 90 percent of offshore feed
work and 60 percent of onshore work, Walker said.
By the end of the year Anadarko will have invested $3
billion in its discoveries off the coast of Mozambique, which
have between 35 and 65 trillion cubic feet of estimated
recoverable reserves in a block known as Area 1, he said.
Anadarko is speaking to about 20 buyers, said a source close
to the negotiations. The company has been in talks with buyers
"all morning," Walker told Reuters after his comments to the
conference. He declined to be more specific.
The company plans to start with four liquefaction plants,
known as trains, Walker said. The company envisages building as
many as 10 trains, he said, adding the company has 7,000
hectares of land set aside.
Anadarko has teamed up with Eni and the two are
planning joint development of their respective fields. On its
website, Anadarko says it is planning an eventual capacity of 50
million tonnes a year of LNG from Mozambique. (www.anadarko.com)
About 150 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas has been found
off the east African country's shores, enough to supply Germany,
Britain, France and Italy for 15 years, and the government and
companies scouting wells have estimated there may be potential
to double that estimate.
Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co is also a
partner in Anadarko's Mozambique project and Japanese buyers
including power and gas utilities have expressed interest in
buying gas from east Asia to diversify their sources.
All but one of Japan's nuclear power plants are shut down in
the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster two-and-a-half years
ago, leading to a surge in demand for LNG in the country.
Underlining the potential of Mozambique's Rovuma basis, Eni
said last week it had made a new gas discovery at its giant
Mozambique field, opening up new acreage at what is the Italian
oil and gas group's biggest ever gas discovery.
State-controlled Eni owns a majority stake of Area 4 in
Mozambique's Rovuma basin, one of the planet's biggest untapped
gas resources.
In April Eni said gas discoveries at its Mozambique fields
contained around 80 trillion cubic feet.