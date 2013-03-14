UPDATE 1-Indian state firms make joint bid for Mozambique gas stake

* ONGC, Oil India submit bid for 20 pct in Mozambique block
* First rounds of bids due Thursday
By Prashant Mehra
MUMBAI, March 14 Indian state-owned oil
companies ONGC and Oil India Ltd have bid
for a 20 percent stake in a Mozambique oil and gas field being
offered by U.S. explorer Anadarko Petroleum Corp and
India's Videocon Group, a source directly involved in the matter
told Reuters.
Recent discoveries have turned the Rovuma offshore field
into a major draw for global energy producers and boosted
Mozambique's gas reserves to around 150 trillion cubic feet,
enough to supply world number-one importer Japan for 35 years.
First round bids for the Rovuma gas block that could fetch
about $4.5 billion took place on Thursday. PetroChina
, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp
are among others expected to submit indicative
proposals, industry sources said last week.
The source, speaking on Thursday on condition of anonymity,
did not indicate the likely bid price by ONGC and Oil India.
Project operator Anadarko is planning to trim its stake in
block 1 of the Rovuma offshore field to 26.5 percent in order to
share the cost of developing the project. Videocon, controlled
by Indian billionaire Venugopal Dhoot, is also looking to sell
its 10 percent stake.
Italian oil firm Eni connected east Africa's gas
riches to energy-hungry China on Thursday with the sale of a 20
percent stake in its Mozambique offshore project to Chinese oil
company CNPC.
Last year Thai state oil company PTT Exploration and
Production PCL paid $1.9 billion for Cove Energy Plc
and its 8.5 percent of the field, trumping Shell in a hotly
contested battle.
Officials at ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of ONGC that is
making the bid, and at Oil India, could not be reached for
comment.
State-owned ONGC, which is facing depleting supplies from
its old oil and gas fields in India, has been on a buying spree
in the past year to secure interests in overseas assets.
It agreed to pay $5 billion for ConocoPhillips' 8.4 percent
share of the Kashagan field in Kazakhstan in November, and
months earlier signed a $1 billion deal for a small stake in oil
fields in Azerbaijan.