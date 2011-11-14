UPDATE 2-Anadarko oil wells in Colo. yield big results

* EURs seen 300,000-600,000 boe

Nov 14 Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) said on Monday it has drilled some successful shale oil and gas wells in Northeastern Colorado.

Spurred by depressed natural gas price, North American energy companies are spending more to develop more profitable shale basins that contain crude oil and natural gas with a high liquids content.

Based on drilling results, Anadarko estimates its properties in the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Wattenberg Field have resource potential of 500 million to 1.5 billion barrels oil equivalent, the Houston company said in a news release.

Anadarko is producing from 11 Wattenberg wells, with each one having high initial production and high liquids output, it said. The estimates ultimate recovery for each well is 300,000 to 600,000 barrels oil equivalent.

The company plans to drill another 1,200 to 2,700 wells using horizontal drilling in other Wattenberg locations. It already operates more than 5,000 wells there.

Anadarko shares edged up to $80.74 after the end of regular trading. The stock closed at $79.28 on the New York Exchange.