Anadarko Petroleum to sell certain natural gas assets for $1.24 bln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it would sell certain natural gas assets in the Marcellus shale to a unit of Alta Resources Development LLC, for about $1.24 billion.
The Marcellus shale divestiture includes about 195,000 net acres, the company said.
Sales volumes from these assets totaled about 470 million cubic feet per day of natural gas equivalent at the end of the third quarter of 2016.
The mid-stream assets in the Marcellus owned by Western Gas Partners LP, Anadarko's sponsored master limited partnership, are excluded from the agreement. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.