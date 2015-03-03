版本:
Anadarko Petroleum cuts 2015 capex by a third

March 3 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it would reduce spending by about a third to $5.4 billion-$5.8 billion in 2015, in response to lower oil prices.

The Texas-based producer spent about $9.3 billion last year.

Anadarko also said it plans to cut U.S. onshore rig activity by 40 percent and defer about 125 onshore well completions.

