Anadarko Petroleum cuts 2015 capex by a third

March 3 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it would reduce spending by about a third to $5.4 billion-$5.8 billion in 2015, in response to lower oil prices.

The Texas-based producer spent about $9.3 billion last year.

Anadarko also said it plans to cut U.S. onshore rig activity by 40 percent and defer about 125 onshore well completions.

