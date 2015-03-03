Anadarko Petroleum cuts 2015 capex by a third

BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MEDC and Hangzhou Municipal Government for global trade
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
March 3 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it would reduce spending by about a third to $5.4 billion-$5.8 billion in 2015, in response to lower oil prices.
The Texas-based producer spent about $9.3 billion last year.
Anadarko also said it plans to cut U.S. onshore rig activity by 40 percent and defer about 125 onshore well completions.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
SYDNEY, May 12 Copper prices remained flat in Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight failed to re-emerge.
SEOUL, May 12 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it has formed a new division within its semiconductor business for contract chip manufacturing in a move to strengthen its competitiveness.