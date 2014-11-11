Anadarko's $5.15 billion cleanup deal approved by U.S. court

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 10 Anadarko Petroleum Corp's
agreement to pay $5.15 billion to clean up nuclear fuel
and other pollution received approval from a federal judge on
Monday, the final hurdle for the settlement touted by the U.S.
Department of Justice as the largest-ever environmental cleanup
recovery.
The agreement, reached in April, resolved a lawsuit against
Anadarko and its Kerr-McGee unit from creditors of Tronox Inc,
the paint materials maker that was once a unit of Kerr-McGee.
Opponents of the settlement could still appeal, but would
face tough odds given its broad support among the parties in the
case. Barring an appeal, money could be dispersed "within
weeks," John Hueston, a lawyer for the Tronox creditors, said in
an interview on Monday.
The lawsuit, which was joined by the U.S. Department of
Justice, alleged Tronox's 2009 bankruptcy was caused by the
environmental liabilities it took on when Kerr-McGee spun it off
in 2005. It said the spinoff was a scheme by Kerr-McGee to get
the liabilities off its books and make itself a more attractive
takeover target for Anadarko, which acquired it in 2006.
The money will fund a wide array of projects across some
2,000 U.S. sites, including $1 billion for the Navajo Nation to
address radioactive contamination from Kerr-McGee's old uranium
mining operation.
The bankruptcy judge who oversaw Tronox's Chapter 11 case
and presided over the trial, green-lighted the deal in May.
Manhattan federal Judge Katherine Forrest approved the deal
on Monday over objections from a creditor group in Columbus,
Mississippi, where Kerr-McGee operated a wood treatment plant.
The group felt the settlement was too low.
"The court is sympathetic to the objectors, whose community
is coping with the toxic legacy Kerr-McGee has left in its
wake," Forrest wrote. "Nevertheless, the court must consider the
broad interests of all the parties."
An attorney for the objectors did not return a call seeking
comment on Monday.
Tronox emerged from bankruptcy in 2011.
(Reporting by Nick Brown. Editing by Andre Grenon)