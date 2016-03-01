UPDATE 3-Anadarko slashes budget by half in reaction to low oil prices

(Adds comments from company)

March 1 Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp slashed its annual budget on Tuesday by more than 50 percent and said its output would probably fall this year as it grapples with the plunge in crude prices.

The sharp cut follows similar reductions from EOG Resources Inc, Whiting Petroleum Corp and other peers that have pulled back spending as crude oil prices dropped some 70 percent since mid-2014.

Last month Houston-based Anadarko itself reduced its quarterly dividend by 82 percent, which it said at the time would save $450 million annually.

Anadarko plans to spend $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion this year. The 2015 budget was $5.4 billion to $5.8 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Al Walker said in a statement that he was committed to "investing well within cash inflows" and not relying on debt.

Anadarko separately lowered its total sales volume forecast, excluding a pending divestiture, to a range of 770,000 to 781,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with 836,000 boepd in 2015.

This would be a drop of about 7 percent from last year.

The company said oil output would be about flat with last year when taking divestitures into account.

Anadarko also said it planned to sell up to $3 billion of assets this year to generate more cash.

The company has already closed or signed agreements to sell about $1.3 billion of assets this year, it said last week.

Anadarko said it was operating only five U.S. onshore rigs, down from an average of 25 in 2015.

The company's shares were up 2.2 percent at $38.80 in morning trading. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Lisa Von Ahn)