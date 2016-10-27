Sanchez may partner with Blackstone to buy Anadarko assets - WSJ

Oct 27 Sanchez Energy Corp is in talks to
partner with Blackstone Group LP on a deal to buy
Anadarko Petroleum Corp's assets in South Texas, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
The deal is expected to value Anadarko's assets at between
$3 billion and $3.5 billion, the Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2eV86XK)
Blackstone and its credit arm, GSO Capital Partners, would
likely fund or participate in the purchase, according to the
newspaper.
Sanchez had also been in talks with Apollo Global
Management LLC and energy-focused private equity firm
EIG Global Energy Partners to participate in the offer, the
Journal reported.
Intrepid Partners, Citigroup Inc and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co
are working with Sanchez on the deal, the report said.
Anadarko in July increased the high end of its asset
monetization target range to $3.5 billion, expected by year-end.
Sanchez, Blackstone, Apollo Global and EIG were not
immediately available for comment. Anadarko declined to comment.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)