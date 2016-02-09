UPDATE 1-Anadarko cuts dividend 82 percent to survive cheap oil

(Adds additional cut details; ConocoPhillips context)
Feb 9 Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum
Corp slashed its quarterly dividend by 82 percent on
Tuesday, preserving cash at a time when sliding oil prices have
fueled losses.
It was the latest response yet by industry executives to the
more-than 70 percent drop in crude prices, which has
forced oil producers and their suppliers into a radical
rethinking of how best to deploy capital.
The cut will save about $450 million annually, the company
said.
Rival ConocoPhillips said last Thursday it would cut
its own dividend for the first time in 25 years, saying it
needed to plan for oil prices to stay low "for a longer period
of time."
Anadarko said it would issue a first-quarter payout of 5
cents, down from 27 cents last quarter.
Anadarko executives said last week they would ask the board
of directors for some kind of reduction at its Monday meeting,
noting that the company's stock price drop had boosted the
dividend yield.
Anadarko's shares are down more than 55 percent in the past
year, pushing the yield close to 3 percent. That is higher than
most members of the S&P 500 index.
The dividend cut announcement did little to affect the share
price. Shares of Anadarko were already down sharply and closed 7
percent lower at $37.24 a share. Crude oil prices fell
sharply on the day, pulling down the entire energy sector.
