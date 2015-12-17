Anadarko Petroleum raises Q4 oil sales volume outlook

Dec 17 U.S. oil and natural gas company Anadarko Petroleum Corp raised the midpoint of its current quarter forecast for oil sales volume by more than 15,000 barrels of oil per day.

Production increases relative to guidance are driven by the core oil-producing areas in the Wattenberg field and the Delaware Basin, Anadarko said on Thursday. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)