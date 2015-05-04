版本:
2015年 5月 5日

Anadarko reports wider first-quarter loss

May 4 Anadarko Petroleum Co on Monday reported a wider quarterly loss as a crude price collapse hurt the U.S. independent oil and natural gas company's results

Anadarko had a first-quarter loss of $3.3 billion, or $6.45 per share, compared with $2.7 billion, or $5.30 per share in the same period a year earlier.

Oil and gas output, adjusting for divestitures, was 920,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed). That compares with 789,000 boed in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Chris Reese)
