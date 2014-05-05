Anadarko reports quarterly loss on Tronox settlement

May 5 Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Monday reported a big quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit as the U.S. oil and gas company paid a previously announced $5.15 billion settlement related to Tronox Ltd litigation.

Anadarko, based in Houston, lost $2.7 billion, or $5.30 per share, compared with a profit of $460 million, or 91 cents per share, in same quarter a year earlier.

(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)