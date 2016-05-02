Anadarko Petroleum's loss narrows without impairment charge

BRIEF-ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
May 2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Monday its quarterly loss narrowed due to the absence of a year-ago impairment charge, though low oil prices still dented revenue.
The company posted a net loss of $1.03 billion, or $2.03 per share, compared with a net loss of $3.27 billion, or $6.45 per share, in the year-ago period.
The company posted a $2.78 billion impairment charge in the year-ago period.
Total quarterly revenue fell 28 percent to $1.67 billion.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Tom Brown)
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
CHICAGO, Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared divided as it weighed whether people who have filed for bankruptcy can sue companies that attempted to collect old debt from them that was not required to be paid back because of state statutes of limitations.