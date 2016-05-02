Anadarko Petroleum's loss narrows without impairment charge

May 2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Monday its quarterly loss narrowed due to the absence of a year-ago impairment charge, though low oil prices still dented revenue.

The company posted a net loss of $1.03 billion, or $2.03 per share, compared with a net loss of $3.27 billion, or $6.45 per share, in the year-ago period.

The company posted a $2.78 billion impairment charge in the year-ago period.

Total quarterly revenue fell 28 percent to $1.67 billion.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Tom Brown)