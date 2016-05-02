UPDATE 1-Anadarko Petroleum's loss beats Street's expectations

(Adds earnings comparison, unit info, stock movement)
May 2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp posted a
smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss on Tuesday as it
successfully slashed costs to offset the plunge in crude oil
prices.
Like many of its peers, Anadarko has reacted swiftly to curb
spending and weather the low-price storm. The company cut its
capital budget this year by 50 percent, slashed its dividend,
laid off workers and sold more than $1 billion in assets.
In all, the company cut costs 61 percent from the same
quarter a year earlier.
Those actions "support our ability to enhance and preserve
value in a volatile market environment," Anadarko Chief
Executive Al Walker said in a press release.
The company posted a net loss of $1.03 billion, or $2.03 per
share, compared with a net loss of $3.27 billion, or $6.45 per
share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding losses on hedges and other one-time items, the
company lost $1.12 per share.
By that measure, analysts expected a loss of $1.16 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company posted a $2.78 billion impairment charge in the
year-ago period.
Total quarterly revenue fell 28 percent to $1.67 billion.
Shares of Anadarko fell 2.7 percent to $50.50 in after-hours
trading on Monday.
