July 26 Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported its fourth straight quarterly loss due to weak commodity prices.

Net loss attributable to Anadarko was $692 million, or $1.36 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $61 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 27 percent to about $1.92 billion. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)