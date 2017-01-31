Anadarko posts smaller quarterly loss

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year ago, when it recorded one-time charges totaling $954 million.
The net loss attributable to Anadarko narrowed to $515 million, or 94 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.25 billion, or $2.45 per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter included a charge of $243 million.
Anadarko's revenue rose 16 percent to about $2.39 billion. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: