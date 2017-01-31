版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 05:10 BJT

Anadarko posts smaller quarterly loss

Jan 31 Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year ago, when it recorded one-time charges totaling $954 million.

The net loss attributable to Anadarko narrowed to $515 million, or 94 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.25 billion, or $2.45 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included a charge of $243 million.

Anadarko's revenue rose 16 percent to about $2.39 billion. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐