Oil producer Anadarko posts smaller quarterly loss

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Tuesday, helped by higher realized crude prices.
Net loss attributable to Anadarko narrowed to $318 million, or 58 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.03 billion, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier.
Average sales prices for oil was $50.34 per barrel in the quarter, up from $29.65 a year ago, the company said.
Texas-based Anadarko's revenue more-than-doubled to $3.77 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.