UPDATE 1-Anadarko's 2015 budget due in March as prices eyed

By Anna Driver

HOUSTON Oct 29 U.S. oil and gas company Anadarko Petroleum Corp will continue to monitor crude prices for several months before its 2015 spending plans are announced in March, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Oil prices have crashed in recent months, hit hard by slowing global demand and swelling supplies. Earlier this week, U.S. crude oil dropped to the lowest level in more than two years, below $80 per barrel.

"We want to watch this environment that we are in a little longer," said Al Walker, Anadarko's CEO. "I think were all recognizing that this is a very steep decline that we have seen. The market has, in most people's estimation, not yet quite found equilibrium."

Anadarko's exploration plans are not likely to be affected by current prices, as those project have a much longer investment timeline, Walker told investors on a web cast to discuss the company's third-quarter earnings.

Earlier on Wednesday OPEC's secretary general Abdullah al-Badri said that the output of higher-cost oil supplies such as those squeezed from shale would be curbed if oil prices remained at $85 per barrel, while the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have lower costs and will see higher demand for its crude in the longer term.

Even so, Anadarko said it plans to invest the bulk of next year's capital allocated for onshore drilling in three high-margin oil shales; the Eagle Ford shale and the Delaware Basin in Texas and the Wattenberg area in Colorado.

On Tuesday after the close of regular trading, Anadarko reported a sharply higher third-quarter profit and oil and gas production that topped some expectations..

Shares of Anadarko climbed 1.4 percent to $91.64 in Wednesday morning New York Stock Exchange trading. In the last month, the stock is down about 13 percent, compared with a flat Standard & Poor's 500 index.

