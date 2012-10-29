CORRECTED-Anadarko Petroleum has quarterly profit

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
(Corrects text and dollar figures to show the company reported a profit in third quarter vs year ago loss, not other way round)
Oct 29 Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Monday reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss when the U.S. oil and gas company set aside funds to settle with BP Plc over its Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
Anadarko had a third-quarter profit $121 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with a loss of $3.1 billion $6.12 per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
(Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Alden Bentley)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.