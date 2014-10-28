UPDATE 2-Anadarko reports profit up on asset sales, raises output target

(Adds change in timing of Tronox settlement)
Oct 28 U.S. independent oil and gas company
Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Tuesday reported a sharply
higher quarterly profit that was lifted by higher output from
its Wattenberg field in Colorado and asset sale proceeds.
Oil and gas companies including Anadarko have been selling
assets with lower returns to invest more heavily in U.S. shale
oil wells. Anadarko closed $2.2 billion worth of oil and gas
property deals during the quarter, including its Chinese unit in
August.
"We will continue to actively manage our deep portfolio of
assets and evaluate opportunities to bring the embedded value
forward for our stakeholders," Anadarko's chief executive
officer, Al Walker, said in a statement.
Anadarko also said it now expects to settle its long-running
legal saga surrounding environmental liabilities related to
Tronox Ltd in early 2015. Anadarko most recently had
said it expected to close the matter in the second half of this
year.
Third-quarter profit for the Houston-based company was $1.09
billion, or $2.12 per share, compared with $182 million, or 36
cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items including asset gains, Anadarko had
a profit of $1.16 per share. Analysts on average had expected a
profit of $1.27 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oil and gas production rose to 849,000 barrels oil
equivalent per day (boed), up from 775,000 last year.
The average sales price per barrel of crude and condensate
that Anadarko produced in the quarter was $94.56, well above the
$81.55 that benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was trading
at on Tuesday. In the year earlier quarter, the price received
was $106.05.
Anadarko said it raised its full-year output forecast for
the third time this year. It expects to produce 304 million to
306 million boe a year. The second-quarter forecast was for 299
million to 302 million boe for the year.
Private equity firm KKR said in a separate release that it
will help Anadarko develop its Eaglebine acreage in south Texas
with a non-operated stake in the project. Financial terms were
not provided, but KKR said it expects to participate in 500
wells.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Leslie
Adler)