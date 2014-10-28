UPDATE 2-Anadarko reports profit up on asset sales, raises output target

(Adds change in timing of Tronox settlement)

Oct 28 U.S. independent oil and gas company Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Tuesday reported a sharply higher quarterly profit that was lifted by higher output from its Wattenberg field in Colorado and asset sale proceeds.

Oil and gas companies including Anadarko have been selling assets with lower returns to invest more heavily in U.S. shale oil wells. Anadarko closed $2.2 billion worth of oil and gas property deals during the quarter, including its Chinese unit in August.

"We will continue to actively manage our deep portfolio of assets and evaluate opportunities to bring the embedded value forward for our stakeholders," Anadarko's chief executive officer, Al Walker, said in a statement.

Anadarko also said it now expects to settle its long-running legal saga surrounding environmental liabilities related to Tronox Ltd in early 2015. Anadarko most recently had said it expected to close the matter in the second half of this year.

Third-quarter profit for the Houston-based company was $1.09 billion, or $2.12 per share, compared with $182 million, or 36 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items including asset gains, Anadarko had a profit of $1.16 per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.27 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oil and gas production rose to 849,000 barrels oil equivalent per day (boed), up from 775,000 last year.

The average sales price per barrel of crude and condensate that Anadarko produced in the quarter was $94.56, well above the $81.55 that benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at on Tuesday. In the year earlier quarter, the price received was $106.05.

Anadarko said it raised its full-year output forecast for the third time this year. It expects to produce 304 million to 306 million boe a year. The second-quarter forecast was for 299 million to 302 million boe for the year.

Private equity firm KKR said in a separate release that it will help Anadarko develop its Eaglebine acreage in south Texas with a non-operated stake in the project. Financial terms were not provided, but KKR said it expects to participate in 500 wells. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Leslie Adler)