Anadarko quarterly loss narrows, output rises

Feb 2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Monday said its fourth-quarter loss narrowed compared to a year earlier, when the company had taken a big charge related to a long-running lawsuit.

Anadarko's net loss in the quarter was $395 million, or 78 cents per share, compared with a loss of $770 million or $1.53 per share.

Anadarko's oil and gas output in the quarter rose 6 percent to average 854,000 barrels oil equivalent per day, the Houston-based company said.

(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
