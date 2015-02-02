UPDATE 1-Anadarko quarterly loss narrows, misses Street estimates

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price jump pulls stocks higher, NZ dollar hits 11-mth low
Feb 2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Monday reported fourth-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street expectations, as fallout from the collapse in crude oil prices offset a 6.0 percent increase in output.
Anadarko's net loss in the quarter was $395 million, or 78 cents per share, compared with a loss of $770 million or $1.53 per share. In the year-ago quarter, Anadarko had an item related to the Tronox lawsuit over environment cleanups, which was finally settled for $5 billion this month.
Adjusting for items including $346 million to write down the value of certain assets, Anadarko had a profit 37 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of xx cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
The average price Anadarko received for a barrel of crude was $71.67 in the fourth quarter, a drop of 28 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Anadarko's oil and gas output in the quarter rose 6 percent to average 854,000 barrels oil equivalent per day, the Houston-based company said.
Shares of Anadarko slipped to $82.11 in after-hours trading, down from a New York Stock Exchange close of $82.77.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
