CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Anadarko Petroleum quarterly profit lower, beats Street

(Corrects profit excluding items to 1 cent per share in
paragraph 9)
July 28 U.S. oil and gas company Anadarko
Petroleum Corp on Tuesday reported a drop in profit, but
results topped Wall Street expectations as the oil and natural
gas company improved drilling practices and produced more crude
than expected.
Oil prices have tumbled about 40 percent from a year
earlier, hit by worries about Chinese demand and fresh supply
from Iran and mounting inventories.
In response, independent exploration and production
companies including Anadarko have cut spending and focused on
drilling cheaper, more efficient wells in shale basins.
"During the second quarter, we delivered more than 18,000
barrels per day of higher-margin oil sales volumes above our
guidance, driven by continued improvements in productivity and
ongoing operating efficiencies," said Anadarko Chairman,
President and CEO Al Walker.
Anadarko said it increased oil sales by about 30 percent
year over year when adjusting for asset sales. The gains were
driven by crude from shale fields in Colorado and Texas.
Operating improvements have boosted the company's cash
margins, allowing Anadarko to drill more than 100 additional
wells this year, the company said.
The Houston company had a quarterly profit of $61 million,
or 12 cents per share, compared with a profit of $227 million,
or 45 cents a share in the same period a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items related to hedging, Anadarko had a
profit of 1 cent per share. Analysts on average had expected
Anadarko to report a loss of 51 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Anadarko's daily sales volume of oil and natural gas was
about flat compared with a year earlier at 846,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day (boepd).
Anadarko also said it liquefied natural gas project in
Mozambique continues to advance and contractors have been chosen
for initial development of onshore facilities.
Shares in Anadarko were flat at $72.85 in trade after the
market's closing bell. In regular trading on the New York Stock
Exchange, shares shot up more than 4 percent.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Chris Reese and David
Gregorio)