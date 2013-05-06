Anadarko Petroleum quarterly profit falls, output a record

May 6 Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Monday reported a sharply lower quarterly profit, as year-ago results were boosted by a large tax benefit.

The Houston company had a first-quarter profit of $460 million, or 91 cents per share, compared with $2.2 billion, or $4.28 per diluted share, in the same period a year earlier.

Oil and gas production rose 13 percent to a record 793,000 barrels oil equivalent (boe) per day.