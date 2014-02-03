UPDATE 1-Anadarko reports wide Q4 loss of $770 mln on provisions

HOUSTON Feb 3 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
on Monday reported a wide quarterly loss on hefty provisions for
divestitures and legal wrangling over the Tronox case - warning
that potential damages stemming from the litigation may rise.
Despite record sales volumes, the net loss was $770 million,
or $1.53 a diluted share, compared with a profit in the fourth
quarter a year ago of $203 million, or 40 cents per diluted
share.
Shares of Texas-based Anadarko, an oil exploration and
production company with operations around the world, tumbled 3.1
percent to $78.17 each after it said the "range of probable loss
related to potential damages" in the Tronox case could be "$850
million to $5.15 billion."
The pre-tax contingency it took in the quarter was $850
million, at the bottom end of this range. But it said a
significant amount of this should be deductible and recorded a
tax benefit of $274 million.
After-tax items of $1.15 billion included $576 million
related to the Tronox case and $402 million for divestitures.
In 2006, Anadarko bought oil and chemicals company
Kerr-McGee, a year after it spun off its titanium dioxide unit
Tronox.
In 2009, Tronox filed for bankruptcy and filed a lawsuit
accusing Kerr-McGee of knowingly setting up Tronox to fail by
shedding assets with heavy environmental liabilities.
Though it took provisions, Anadarko said sales volumes of
natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in 2013
totaled a record 285 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), or
an average of 781,000 BOE per day, a rise of 7 percent on the
year.
But in the fourth quarter sales of oil and gas slipped to
$3.34 billion from $3.41 billion the year ago period on softer
prices.
Anadarko said it added 551 million BOE of proved reserves in
2013, estimating its proved reserves at 2.79 billion BOE. It
said its proved reserves were 45 percent liquids and 55 percent
natural gas.