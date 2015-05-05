UPDATE 1-Anadarko not in talks to sell Mozambique assets -CEO

(Adds details from earnings call, share price)
HOUSTON May 5 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
is not in talks to sell its multibillion-dollar stake in
Mozambique's gas reserves and instead is working toward a final
investment decision on the planned liquefied natural gas (LNG)
project there, the company said on Tuesday.
"As it relates to Mozambique, we're not in discussions with
anybody," Al Walker, Anadarko's chief executive officer, said in
response to a question on the company's earnings call. "We've
never hired a banker to run a process."
Anadarko, which has a 26.5 percent stake in the Area 1
license in the Rovuma Basin offshore Mozambique, is gathering
the needed agreements and approvals, and a final funding
decision is expected later this year or into next year, the
company said.
More broadly, geopolitical uncertainty has caused crude oil
prices to climb back to around $60 a barrel, up more than 30
percent from the year's lows. That rally has sparked talk of a
recovery and prompted questions about which exploration and
production companies are best prepared to get back to work after
slashing budgets as much as 50 percent.
Walker said Anadarko was taking a cautious approach and
would need to see sustained higher crude prices to return to
growth mode.
"I think this will be one of the last companies you see
trying to grow in a market where there's as much uncertainty as
we believe there is," he said.
In March Anadarko said it was drilling but not completing an
inventory of about 125 wells, a strategy it was taking to be
ready to quickly bring on production when crude oil prices
recovered.
Now, the Houston-based company told investors on its
conference call, it would add another 25 drilled but not
completed wells to its inventory if prices did not recover for a
sustained period of time.
Shares of Anadarko, which reported a wider-than-expected
quarterly loss on Monday, fell 26 cents to $93.49 in late
morning New York Stock Exchange trading.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Ted Botha)