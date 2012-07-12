版本:
2012年 7月 13日

Anadarko, Tronox trial halted for settlement talks

July 12 The trial between oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum and paint materials company Tronox has been adjourned for one week so the two companies can work toward a settlement, according to court filings.

The two companies are locked in a $25 billion court battle over environmental liabilities related to the spinoff of Tronox from Kerr-McGee Corp, which was purchased by Anadarko.

