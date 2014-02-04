Anadarko sees ruling in Tronox liabilities case as soon as spring

HOUSTON Feb 4 Oil company Anadarko Petroleum
Corp said on Tuesday a U.S. bankruptcy judge may hand
down his final ruling this spring over hefty environmental
liabilities it inherited in a 2006 acquisition that have
unnerved investors.
Anadarko's potential liability has weighed on its shares
since December, when U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Allan Gropper said
the company Anadarko bought in 2006, oil and chemicals firm
Kerr-McGee, acted "with intent to hinder" when it spun off its
titanium dioxide unit Tronox a year earlier.
At the time, Gropper said Anadarko should pay from $5.15
billion to more than $14 billion in cleanup costs in a case
brought by Tronox, which filed for bankruptcy in 2009 saying
Kerr-McGee had weighed it down with large environmental
liabilities.
"This is still a preliminary opinion," Robert Reeves,
Anadarko's general counsel, told investors on a conference call
on Tuesday to discuss the company's fourth-quarter earnings.
He said the judge's final decision was likely some months
away. "I would think it's late spring or early summer," Reeves
added.
Anadarko said it expects a probable loss related to
potential damages, after all appeals, of $850 million to $5.15
billion.
Anadarko has vowed to appeal Gropper's judgment, as well as
the question of whether Gropper has the authority to enter a
judgment to begin with, an issue that could take years to
resolve.
Shares of Anadarko have fallen around 6 percent since
December. They fell more than 3 percent on Monday after it
reported a quarterly loss of $770 million that included a
provision for the Tronox case. The shares were up 2.2 percent at
$79.86 on Tuesday.
Ahead of the ruling, the U.S. oil and gas company is
modeling both high numbers and low numbers, said Robert Gwin,
the company's chief financial officer.
"Fortunately we have a lot of liquidity," said Gwin,
referring to $3.7 billion in cash at the end of 2013. "We feel
confident in our ability to deal with the situation that is in
front of us."