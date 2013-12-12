BRIEF-Anadarko, Kerr-McGee found liable for damages in Tronox bankruptcy

Dec 12 Anadarko Petroleum Corp : * U.S. bankruptcy judge says Anadarko Petroleum Corp kerr-mcgee acted

with intent to hinder and delay tronox creditors -- court ruling * Judge allan gropper says Anadarko, kerr-mcgee left tronox insolvent and

undercapitalized when they transferred out and spun off oil and gas assets * Judge says the transaction was not made for reasonably equivalent value, and

that the defendants should be held liable for damages, but less than what was

sought * Judge says that before deciding damages, he will let defendants argue whether

plaintiffs' damages should be partially offset * Judge says difference in possible damages based on offset is "large," whether

defendants should be liable for $5.15 billion or $14.17 billion damages * Shares fall 12.5 percent after-hours to $73.20 following court ruling on

tronox