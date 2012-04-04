UPDATE 1-Anadarko's offshore Mozambique well finds gas

April 4 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said an
offshore appraisal well in Mozambique has found a natural gas
reservoir, making it the U.S. oil and gas producer's ninth
successful well in the area.
The Barquentine-4 well, located in offshore Area 1 of the
Rovuma Basin, encountered about 525 net feet (160 meters) of
natural gas pay - a measure of the reservoir's thickness.
Anadarko is the operator of the 2.6-million-acre Offshore
Area 1 with a 36.5 percent working interest. Co-owners include
Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area 1, Limited (20 percent), BPRL
Ventures Mozambique B.V.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)