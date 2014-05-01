UPDATE 1-Castleton buys New Mexico gas processing plant from Anadarko

(Adds details)
May 1 Castleton Commodities International LLC, a
privately held U.S. commodities merchant, said Thursday it
acquired a gas processing plant in Kirtland, New Mexico and
about 225 miles of gathering pipelines from Anadarko Petroleum
Corp.
The San Juan Plant has a capacity of 75 million cubic feet
of gas per day and can process sour gas that is high in sulfur
as well as recover natural gas liquids through its 20 mmcf/d
cryogenic processing unit, Castleton said in a statement.
Castleton, of Stamford, Connecticut, also said about 150 of
San Juan's 225 miles of gathering pipelines connect into
Castle's existing Lisbon gas plant.
A spokeswoman at Castleton said on the phone the company did
not disclose the price it paid for the plant and gathering
system.
"We are pleased to add the San Juan Plant to our growing
portfolio of energy assets and expand our footprint in the Four
Corners area," said Brad Burmaster, Vice President of Midstream
Operations, in the statement.
"The San Juan acquisition is a logical expansion of
Castleton's existing upstream and midstream assets in Colorado,
Utah and New Mexico," Burmaster said.
Castleton was formerly called Louis Dreyfus Highbridge
Energy.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernard Orr)