UPDATE 1-Anadarko encounters gas offshore Mozambique

* Encountered more than 230 net feet of natural gas pay

* Barquentine-2 appraisal well drilled to about 13,500 feet (Adds detail)

Aug 22 U.S. exploration company Anadarko Petroleum Corp said its offshore appraisal well in Mozambique encountered more than 230 net feet (70 meters) of natural gas.

The company said it drilled the Barquentine-2 appraisal well, located in Mozambique's Offshore Area 1 of the Rovuma Basin, to a total depth of about 13,500 feet (4,100 meters) in about 5,400 feet (1,650 meters) of water.

Anadarko is the operator of the 2.6-million-acre Offshore Area 1 with a 36.5-percent working interest. Other operators include Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area 1 and BPRL Ventures Mozambique BV. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Mike nesbit)