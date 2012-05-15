UPDATE 1-Anadarko well encounters gas offshore Mozambique

May 15 U.S. energy firm Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it has encountered gas offshore Mozambique.

Anadarko said the Golfinho discovery well, within the Offshore Area 1 of the Rovuma Basin, encountered more than 193 net feet of natural gas pay and was drilled to a total depth of about 14,885 feet.

"The Golfinho discovery adds an estimated 7 to 20-plus trillion cubic feet of incremental recoverable resources," Bob Daniels, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Exploration, said in a statement.

Anadarko is the operator in the Offshore Area 1 with a 36.5 percent working interest. Co-owners include Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area 1 and Cove Energy Mozambique Rovuma Offshore Ltd, among others.

In November, Anadarko said its major gas finds offshore Mozambique were around twice as large as it thought, adding support to hopes that East Africa will become another major gas production centre.