UPDATE 1-Anadarko well encounters gas offshore Mozambique

May 15 U.S. energy firm Anadarko Petroleum Corp
said it has encountered gas offshore Mozambique.
Anadarko said the Golfinho discovery well, within the
Offshore Area 1 of the Rovuma Basin, encountered more than 193
net feet of natural gas pay and was drilled to a total depth of
about 14,885 feet.
"The Golfinho discovery adds an estimated 7 to 20-plus
trillion cubic feet of incremental recoverable resources," Bob
Daniels, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Exploration, said in a
statement.
Anadarko is the operator in the Offshore Area 1 with a 36.5
percent working interest. Co-owners include Mitsui E&P
Mozambique Area 1 and Cove Energy Mozambique Rovuma Offshore
Ltd, among others.
In November, Anadarko said its major gas finds offshore
Mozambique were around twice as large as it thought, adding
support to hopes that East Africa will become another major gas
production centre.