Anadarko profit drops 76 percent on settlement

July 29 Anadarko Petroleum Corp on
Tuesday posted a 76 percent drop in profit due in part to a
$5.15 billion payout to settle environmental pollution charges,
though oil and natural gas production rose.
Anadarko, which operates in the United States, Brazil and
Algeria, posted net income of $227 million, or 45 cents per
share, compared with $929 million, or $1.83 per share, in the
year-ago period.
Anadarko's daily sales volumes of oil and natural gas rose
13 percent to 848,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
The company also raised its 2014 sales forecast, expecting
to ship at least 2 percent more oil and natural gas.
