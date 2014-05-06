版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 6日 星期二 22:02 BJT

BRIEF-Anadarko hopes to close Tronox matter in Q3 or Q4

HOUSTON May 6 Anadarko Petroleum Corp : * Exec says company hopes to close Tronox matter in Q3 or Q4 * Exec says does not currently see a sustainable gas price that is likely to

attract capital
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐