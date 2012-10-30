版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 22:51 BJT

BRIEF-Anadarko sees 2013 spending modestly higher from 2012

HOUSTON Oct 30 Anadarko Petroleum Corp : * Exec says 2013 spending will likely be modestly higher than in 2012 * Still sees 2012 spending of $6.6 billion to $6.9 billion

