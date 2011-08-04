UPDATE 1-Anadigics Q2 loss narrower than expected

* Q2 adj loss/shr $0.14 vs est loss/shr $0.16

Aug 4 Chipmaker Anadigics Inc posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss helped by strong shipments of its line amplifier products.

For the April-June period, the company lost $13.1 million, or 19 cents per share, compared with net income of $791,000, or 1 cent per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company lost 14 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter fell 31 percent to $35.6 million.

Analysts, on average, expected a loss of 16 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $35.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Anadigics shares closed at $3.07 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)