UPDATE 4-China's Anbang says chairman steps aside, after report of his arrest

* Chairman Wu Xiaohui unable to fulfill his duties - Anbang
* Chinese media reported Wu had been detained for
investigation
* Earlier report said Wu prevented from leaving China
* Anbang overseas asset buying spree had run into problems
(Adds detail on investigations into China insurance industry
pars 7-10, context)
By Matthew Miller and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING/NEW YORK, June 14 Anbang Insurance
Group, one of China's most aggressive buyers of overseas assets,
said on Wednesday its chairman was temporarily unable to fulfill
his duties, just over a week after denying reports he had been
barred from leaving the country.
The brief statement, citing only unspecified personal
reasons for moving Wu Xiaohui aside, came hours after Chinese
magazine Caijing reported the chairman had been taken away for
investigation. The article, citing unnamed sources, was removed
shortly after it was posted online.
Anbang said Wu's duties would be managed by other senior
executives, and that its business was operating normally. No
other details were provided.
Best known overseas for its 2015 purchase of New York's
landmark Waldorf Astoria hotel, Beijing-based Anbang has pursued
a string of high-profile foreign acquisitions under Wu.
After a spate of successful deal-making worth over $30
billion, Anbang ran into recent roadblocks, failing to close on
a handful of investments, and facing criticism over its opaque
shareholding structure.
Anbang's vertiginous rise has also brought unwanted
attention.
One of Anbang's units was censured by China's insurance
regulator in May for designing products to skirt a regulation
aimed at curtailing risk. As a result, the unit was barred from
issuing new products for three months.
That move came amid a widespread regulatory crackdown on
what was seen as excessive use of universal life products by
some insurers, and as China's leadership moves to curb risk in
the financial system.
A handful of insurers, led by Anbang, have issued
higher-yielding products to raise funds to acquire stakes in
listed companies.
Earlier this year, the country's chief insurance regulator,
who had overseen a doubling of the size of the industry in three
years, was removed from his post after being placed under
investigation.
Outside of China, Anbang's deal-making has faltered as well.
Its planned $1.6 billion takeover of U.S. annuities and life
insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life collapsed in April
after failing to get the required U.S. regulatory approval.
Attempts by the Chinese insurer to invest in a real estate
project affiliated with the family of U.S. President Donald
Trump's son-in-law floundered earlier this year.
When asked if Wu was within China or if he could be reached,
a spokesperson for Anbang - which employs more than 30,000
people and manages 1.97 trillion yuan ($290 billion) in assets -
said the company had nothing to add.
Anbang earlier this month denied a Financial Times report
that Wu had been prevented from leaving the country, citing four
sources who had business dealings with him.
That statement fueled speculation about Wu's well-being, at
a time when Chinese business circles were already spooked by the
mysterious disappearance of a China-born billionaire from Hong
Kong early this year.
Calls to Wu's mobile phone went unanswered on Wednesday.
China's insurance regulator did not immediately respond to a
faxed request for comment or phone calls.
RISE TO PROMINENCE
Anbang's recent difficulties come during a highly sensitive
year in China, with the ruling Communist Party set to hold its
five-yearly party congress later this year, and amid a broader
crackdown on corruption led by President Xi Jinping.
Established in 2004 by Wu as an automotive and property
insurer, Anbang has stormed to prominence in recent years,
buying Dutch insurer Vivat, South Korea's Tong Yang Life
Insurance and Strategic Hotels & Resorts in the United States.
It has also taken significant stakes in a handful of listed
domestic banks and property firms, including China Mingsheng
Banking Corp , Agricultural Bank of China
and China Vanke.
Anbang also became embroiled in an unusually public war of
words with a leading Chinese business magazine, Caixin, about
the insurer's ownership structure.
In an article published in April, the magazine had described
Anbang's structure as "opaque" and said its funding was a "maze"
of capital flow involving more than 100 firms. Anbang, in
response, called the descriptions "malicious" and "inaccurate"
and later said it filed a lawsuit in Canada against the author
of the article.
Described by those who know him as smart and passionate, Wu
is politically connected - he married the grand-daughter of
former leader Deng Xiaoping - and has cultivated relationships
on Wall Street with the likes of private equity giant Blackstone
Group LP, despite speaking little English.
($1 = 6.7964 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by
Tony Munroe and Lincoln Feast)