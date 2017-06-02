UPDATE 1-Chinese insurer Anbang denies report that chairman not able to leave China

(Adds details of Anbang's overseas acquisitions in recent
years)
BEIJING, June 2 Wu Xiaohui, the chairman of
Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd, is free to travel, a
spokesman for the Chinese insurer said on Friday, denying a
report that Wu had been prevented from leaving China.
The Financial Times reported that Wu had been stopped from
leaving the country, citing four sources who have had business
dealings with him.
Anbang has emerged as one of China's most aggressive buyers
of overseas assets in the past two years, spending more than $30
billion acquiring luxury hotels, insurers and other property
assets.
But Anbang has faced increasing pushback in its offshore
deal-making, amid a broader decline in Chinese outbound
acquisitions, as Beijing strengthens curbs over capital outflows
to prevent potential shocks to its financial system.
The Chinese insurer ditched its attempt last year to acquire
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc for $14 billion, walking
away from its most high-profile deal.
In April this year, U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity
& Guaranty Life (FGL) terminated its $1.6 billion
agreement to be acquired by the Chinese insurer after Anbang
failed to secure all the necessary regulatory approvals.
A month earlier, Anbang and the Kushner Companies, the real
estate firm until recently headed by U.S. President Donald
Trump's son-in-law, said they had ended talks to redevelop a New
York office tower.
(Reporting by Matthew Miller; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by
Alexander Smith)