Anbang Group plans Hong Kong IPO of life insurance unit - sources

HONG KONG Aug 23 Anbang Insurance Group Co is
planning to list its life insurance business in Hong Kong and
has invited investment banks to make pitches to win advisory
mandates in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
Anbang, which earlier this year aborted a $14 billion bid
for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc, has not set
any timetable of the planned initial public offering (IPO), the
people said. No other details of the deal could be immediately
ascertained..
An external spokesman for Anbang declined to
comment on Anbang's IPO plans. The sources declined to be
identified as the information is not public.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Julie Zhu; Editing by Keith
Weir)